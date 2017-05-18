ICJ verdict on Jadhav: Urgency establ...

ICJ verdict on Jadhav: Urgency established, says Indian judge on bench

Read more: The Times of India

In a separate declaration, Indian judge Dalveer Bhandari, while concurring with the main ICJ ruling, said that so long as there was a risk of Kulbhushan Jadhav being executed before the final disposal of the case, there was going to be urgency in the matter. NEW DELHI: In a separate declaration, Indian judge Dalveer Bhandari , while concurring with the main ICJ ruling, said that so long as there was a risk of Kulbhushan Jadhav being executed before the final disposal of the case, there was going to be urgency in the matter.

Chicago, IL

