IAS officer Anurag Tiwari's death: Murder case registered

Lucknow , May 22 : A murder case was registered in connection with IAS officer Anurag Tiwari's mysterious death after his brother Mayank Tiwari filed an FIR against unknown persons at Lucknow's Hazratganj Police Station under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code . The development comes after Tiwari's family met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier in the day.

Chicago, IL

