Honour for Major Gogoi matter of pride for Indians: Jitendra

New Delhi, May 23 The honour given to Army officer Major Leetul Gogoi, who had tied a man to a jeep as a human shield against stone-pelters in Kashmir, is a matter of pride for all patriotic Indians, Union minister Jitendra Singh said today. He said in the recent past, an atmosphere of fear was being created by certain persons to make people believe that those who abuse India are the ones who are only talked about.

Chicago, IL

