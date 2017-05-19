Homes of Indian ex-finance minister, ...

Homes of Indian ex-finance minister, son searched in probe

Read more: The Wichita Eagle

In this Feb. 17, 2014 file photo, the then Indian Finance Minister P. Chidambaram shows a briefcase containing interim budget for the fiscal year 2014-15 as he arrives at parliament in New Delhi, India. India's top investigating agency has searched the homes of Chidambaram and his son as part of a financial misconduct investigation.

Chicago, IL

