Hizbul terrorist arrested from India-Nepal border

NEW DELHI: In a major catch, the Indo-Nepal border guarding force Sashastra Seema Bal arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naseer Ahmed alias Sadiq, who was entering India on the directions of Pakistan-based handlers for a specific mission. 34-year-old Ahmed, who is a native of Banihal in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir, has been trained in operating weapons like AK-47, Ak-56, SLR, Rocket Launcher and other assault rifles in Pakistani camps run jointly by Pakistani Army , its spy agency ISI and terrorist outfits.

