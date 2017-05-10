Hizbul terrorist arrested from India-Nepal border
NEW DELHI: In a major catch, the Indo-Nepal border guarding force Sashastra Seema Bal arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naseer Ahmed alias Sadiq, who was entering India on the directions of Pakistan-based handlers for a specific mission. 34-year-old Ahmed, who is a native of Banihal in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir, has been trained in operating weapons like AK-47, Ak-56, SLR, Rocket Launcher and other assault rifles in Pakistani camps run jointly by Pakistani Army , its spy agency ISI and terrorist outfits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur...
|Sat
|Islam validates sin
|1
|Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the...
|May 10
|Last of the species
|3
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|May 6
|Civility _ my cre...
|6
|Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim...
|May 5
|Faith
|1
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|Apr 22
|Ye dogge
|6
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC