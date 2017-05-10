Hizbul terrorist arrested from India-...

Hizbul terrorist arrested from India-Nepal border

11 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

NEW DELHI: In a major catch, the Indo-Nepal border guarding force Sashastra Seema Bal arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naseer Ahmed alias Sadiq, who was entering India on the directions of Pakistan-based handlers for a specific mission. 34-year-old Ahmed, who is a native of Banihal in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir, has been trained in operating weapons like AK-47, Ak-56, SLR, Rocket Launcher and other assault rifles in Pakistani camps run jointly by Pakistani Army , its spy agency ISI and terrorist outfits.

Chicago, IL

