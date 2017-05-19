Guterres appoints Indian to high-leve...

Guterres appoints Indian to high-level UN climate change post

6 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

United Nations: Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has appointed Ovais Sarmad of India as the Deputy Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change , the forum where the historic Paris Agreement on Climate Change was negotiated. Sarmad's appointment comes as the Paris Agreement faces a potential crisis if the US goes through with President Donald Trump's threat to disown it.

