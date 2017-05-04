Govts in India and Pakistan are allowing people to kill while getting ready to hurt each other
The Pakhtun culture of Pakistan lives under the concept of "tarboor", the "cousin from the father's side" who is supposed to kill you one day. What Pakistan and India are doing to their people, while also getting ready to hurt each other, is the disease Freud called "narcissism of the closely related".
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|17 hr
|Civility _ my cre...
|6
|Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim...
|Fri
|Faith
|1
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|Apr 22
|Ye dogge
|6
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|1
|India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ...
|Apr '17
|samijafri
|1
|Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun...
|Apr '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|10
