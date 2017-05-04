Govts in India and Pakistan are allow...

Govts in India and Pakistan are allowing people to kill while getting ready to hurt each other

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

The Pakhtun culture of Pakistan lives under the concept of "tarboor", the "cousin from the father's side" who is supposed to kill you one day. What Pakistan and India are doing to their people, while also getting ready to hurt each other, is the disease Freud called "narcissism of the closely related".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c... 17 hr Civility _ my cre... 6
News Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim... Fri Faith 1
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Apr 22 Ye dogge 6
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... Apr '17 Banned Aid 1
News India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ... Apr '17 samijafri 1
News Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun... Apr '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,832 • Total comments across all topics: 280,836,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC