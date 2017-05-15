GM will stop selling cars in India

GM will stop selling cars in India

The company said Thursday it will stop selling its cars in India by the end of this year, following a "comprehensive review" of plans for the country. Just two years ago, GM said it would pour $1 billion into its India operations.

Chicago, IL

