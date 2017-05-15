Girl begs father for cancer treatment: Video goes viral after her death
Vijayawada , May 17 : A heart-wrenching video of a girl begging her father to save her life by providing for her Cancer treatment, has taken the nation by storm, after she lost her life to the terminal illness. In the video, a 13-year old girl named Sai Sri was seen begging her father to sell their house for her treatment, who was suffering from bone marrow cancer.
