From filthy to fabulous: Mumbai beach undergoes dramatic makeover

One of Mumbai's dirtiest beaches, Versova beach, has gotten a dramatic makeover with a removal of 5.3 million kilograms of trash nad plastic through the United Nations beach clean-up project. The effort was led by young lawyer and environmentalist Afroz Shah.

Chicago, IL

