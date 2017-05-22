Four killed in eastern India as villa...

Four killed in eastern India as villagers protest sand mining

Four people were killed and two injured when dozens of villagers in eastern India clashed with workers mining sand, police said on Monday, in the latest such incident in the growing conflict over the use of sand in the country. Villagers in Jatpura, about 260 km from Jharkhand state capital Ranchi, were trying to stop workers from lifting sand from a river bed when they killed one of the crew, said district police chief Alok, who goes by one name.

