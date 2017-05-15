Foreign suppliers urged to step up as India backs own nuclear design

NEW DELHI, May 18 India's plan to build 10 of its own nuclear reactors does not signal a pivot away from foreign suppliers, but to succeed their projects must be financially sound and based on proven technology, a top official told Reuters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet on Wednesday backed a plan to build a fleet of indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors capable of generating 7,000 megawatts of power - more than India's existing installed capacity.

