Five men bashed, arrested, in India over alleged cow killing
NEW DELHI: Indian police Friday arrested five men for "animal cruelty" after they were caught skinning a buffalo and beaten on suspicion of killing a cow, an animal considered sacred by Hindus. The mob bashing in Uttar Pradesh state is just the latest such attack by Hindu vigilantes in India, where there has been a spate of assaults and murders in recent months of accused cow killers.
