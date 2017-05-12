Five men bashed, arrested, in India over alleged cow killing

NEW DELHI: Indian police Friday arrested five men for "animal cruelty" after they were caught skinning a buffalo and beaten on suspicion of killing a cow, an animal considered sacred by Hindus. The mob bashing in Uttar Pradesh state is just the latest such attack by Hindu vigilantes in India, where there has been a spate of assaults and murders in recent months of accused cow killers.

