Fallen Indian Soldiers Might Have Wal...

Fallen Indian Soldiers Might Have Walked Into Death Trap

The Indian army patrol, whose two members were beheaded by Pakistani special forces today, might just have walked into a death trap laid by the enemy, official sources said. The incident in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir occurred when a joint team of the army and BSF had gone to check the veracity of an intelligence report that landmines had been planted by Pakistani troops on the Indian side.

Chicago, IL

