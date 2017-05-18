Eminent Indian politicians cry vendet...

Eminent Indian politicians cry vendetta after raids conducted on them

Finally, the Modi government has mustered courage after three-long-years of its rule to raid the premises of RJD supremo and the ex-CM of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav and also of Karti Chidambaram, son of former finance minister P Chidambaram. Both of them are shouting from rooftops that it is nothing but political vendetta against them.

