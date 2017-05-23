Elephants comfort an injured elephant stuck in marsh as veterinarians try to heal leg
A domestic elephant stands by a 10-year-old wild tusker with a rear leg injury in a marshy area where it is stuck at Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, 40 kilometers east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Veterinarians are nursing the 10-year-old male elephant to help it get out of the marshy area where it was spotted stuck by local villagers five days ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur...
|May 13
|Islam validates sin
|1
|Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the...
|May 10
|Last of the species
|3
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|May 6
|Civility _ my cre...
|6
|Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim...
|May 5
|Faith
|1
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|Apr '17
|Ye dogge
|6
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC