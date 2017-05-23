Elephants comfort an injured elephant...

Elephants comfort an injured elephant stuck in marsh as veterinarians try to heal leg

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

A domestic elephant stands by a 10-year-old wild tusker with a rear leg injury in a marshy area where it is stuck at Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary, 40 kilometers east of Gauhati, India, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Veterinarians are nursing the 10-year-old male elephant to help it get out of the marshy area where it was spotted stuck by local villagers five days ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur... May 13 Islam validates sin 1
News Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the... May 10 Last of the species 3
News If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c... May 6 Civility _ my cre... 6
News Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim... May 5 Faith 1
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Apr '17 Ye dogge 6
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... Apr '17 Banned Aid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,980 • Total comments across all topics: 281,258,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC