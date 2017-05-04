DNA Morning Must Reads: Updates on AAP crisis, India set to play...
Party officials say that Mishra, who is very close to AAP senior leader Kumar Vishwas, was removed from the cabinet because he was a "non-performer." Read more here Terror revisited Kashmir on Saturday when terrorists attacked a police party on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in south Kashmir's Qazigund leaving three persons including a cop and two civilians dead.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|17 hr
|Civility _ my cre...
|6
|Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim...
|Fri
|Faith
|1
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|Apr 22
|Ye dogge
|6
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|1
|India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ...
|Apr '17
|samijafri
|1
|Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun...
|Apr '17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|10
