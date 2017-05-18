DNA Evening Must Reads: Indian arrest...

DNA Evening Must Reads: Indian arrested in Pakistan,North Korea fires ...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

Sheikh Nabi Ahmed, who hailed from Jogeshwari East in Mumbai, was taken into custody on May 19 after he failed to produce any travel or visa documents, the Express Tribune reported. Read the whole story here Amidst the ongoing unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that the NDA government would find a permanent solution to the Kashmir issue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur... May 13 Islam validates sin 1
News Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the... May 10 Last of the species 3
News If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c... May 6 Civility _ my cre... 6
News Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim... May 5 Faith 1
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Apr 22 Ye dogge 6
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... Apr '17 Banned Aid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,098 • Total comments across all topics: 281,191,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC