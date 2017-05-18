DNA Evening Must Reads: Indian arrested in Pakistan,North Korea fires ...
Sheikh Nabi Ahmed, who hailed from Jogeshwari East in Mumbai, was taken into custody on May 19 after he failed to produce any travel or visa documents, the Express Tribune reported. Read the whole story here Amidst the ongoing unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday that the NDA government would find a permanent solution to the Kashmir issue.
