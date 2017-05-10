China's leader offers billions for ne...

China's leader offers billions for new Silk Road initiative

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday offered tens of billions of dollars for projects that are part of his signature foreign policy initiative linking China to much of Asia, Europe and Africa. Xi made the announcement in his opening address to a two-day "Belt and Road" conference in Beijing that brought together leaders from 29 countries.

Chicago, IL

