China faces heat due to boycott of goods in India: Manmohan Vaidya1 hour ago
New Delhi [India], May 21 : Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh , Manmohan Vaidya, asserted that China has suffered a major loss of Rs 1000 crore due to boycott of its goods in India. "The RSS and Swadeshi Jagran Manch is continuously trying to campaign to boycott the goods made in china or any other foreign country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur...
|May 13
|Islam validates sin
|1
|Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the...
|May 10
|Last of the species
|3
|If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c...
|May 6
|Civility _ my cre...
|6
|Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim...
|May 5
|Faith
|1
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|Apr 22
|Ye dogge
|6
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr '17
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC