China faces heat due to boycott of go...

China faces heat due to boycott of goods in India: Manmohan Vaidya1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi [India], May 21 : Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh , Manmohan Vaidya, asserted that China has suffered a major loss of Rs 1000 crore due to boycott of its goods in India. "The RSS and Swadeshi Jagran Manch is continuously trying to campaign to boycott the goods made in china or any other foreign country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur... May 13 Islam validates sin 1
News Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the... May 10 Last of the species 3
News If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c... May 6 Civility _ my cre... 6
News Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim... May 5 Faith 1
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Apr 22 Ye dogge 6
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... Apr '17 Banned Aid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,858 • Total comments across all topics: 281,179,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC