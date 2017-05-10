Chhattisgarh: Two DRG personnel injur...

Chhattisgarh: Two DRG personnel injured in Naxal encounter; evacuated by Indian Air Force

The Indian Express

The injured jawans were successfully evacuated to Raipur for medical treatment after being rescued in an IAF Mi 17 chopper. Two District Reserve Guards personnel who were injured in an exchange of fire with naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday were successfully evacuated to Raipur for medical treatment after the Indian Air Force deployed an Mi 17 chopper to rescue them from dense forest.

Chicago, IL

