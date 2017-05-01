Boat ferrying 30 Rohingya refugees, 2 Indian traffickers intercepted in Sri Lanka

SRI Lanka's navy intercepted a boat carrying 30 Rohingya refugees who had been living in India and two suspected Indian traffickers after they tried to enter the country illegally, police said on Monday. The island nation's navy and coastguard stopped the boat and its human cargo, which included 16 children, off Sri Lanka's northern shores on Sunday, police spokesman Priyantha Jayakody said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.