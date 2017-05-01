Boat ferrying 30 Rohingya refugees, 2 Indian traffickers intercepted in Sri Lanka
SRI Lanka's navy intercepted a boat carrying 30 Rohingya refugees who had been living in India and two suspected Indian traffickers after they tried to enter the country illegally, police said on Monday. The island nation's navy and coastguard stopped the boat and its human cargo, which included 16 children, off Sri Lanka's northern shores on Sunday, police spokesman Priyantha Jayakody said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|Apr 22
|Ye dogge
|6
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ...
|Apr 4
|samijafri
|1
|Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun...
|Apr 4
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|10
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC