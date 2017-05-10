Bieber fever grips India ahead of fir...

Bieber fever grips India ahead of first concert

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Indian police gather at The D.Y Patil stadium ahead of a concert by Canadian pop star Justin Bieber in Navi Mumbai on May 10, 2017. Bieber mania swept Mumbai on May 10 as the Canadian pop star hit town to give his first concert in India in front of 45,000 fans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the... 3 hr Pope Been_a_d1ck... 4
News If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c... May 6 Civility _ my cre... 6
News Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim... May 5 Faith 1
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Apr 22 Ye dogge 6
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... Apr '17 Banned Aid 1
News India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ... Apr '17 samijafri 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,300 • Total comments across all topics: 280,917,586

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC