Baba Ramdev calls for '100 heads' for each Indian soldier's death
New Delhi: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Thursday said India should "not shy away from beheading 100, if they cut off the head of even one of our soldiers" - on the killing and mutilation of two Indian soldiers on the Line of Control. Addressing an annual press conference of his Patanjali brand of consumer goods, Ramdev told the media that India should "follow Israel's cue and behead 100, if they decapitate even one or two of our soldiers".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|Apr 22
|Ye dogge
|6
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ...
|Apr 4
|samijafri
|1
|Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun...
|Apr 4
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|10
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Mar '17
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC