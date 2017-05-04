Baba Ramdev calls for '100 heads' for each Indian soldier's death

New Delhi: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Thursday said India should "not shy away from beheading 100, if they cut off the head of even one of our soldiers" - on the killing and mutilation of two Indian soldiers on the Line of Control. Addressing an annual press conference of his Patanjali brand of consumer goods, Ramdev told the media that India should "follow Israel's cue and behead 100, if they decapitate even one or two of our soldiers".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.