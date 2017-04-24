Arsenic-polluted water linked to cancer in India
Millions of people in Bihar, India, are showing symptoms of arsenic poisoning, which can be linked to cancer, due to consumption of contaminated drinking water. The state of Bihar, in eastern India, is one of the country's most impoverished states.
