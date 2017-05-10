Arrest warrant against rape-accused G...

Arrest warrant against rape-accused Gayatri Prajapati's aides

2 hrs ago

Lucknow , May 12 : Arrest warrants have been issued against Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati's aides Pintu Singh and Vikas Verma, in connection with the rape case. On 4th May, giving no relief to the co-accused in the Gayatri Prajapati rape case, the Supreme Court asked Vikas Verma to surrender before court within two days.

