Armed men rob vehicle on Yamuna Expressway, shoot man dead; rape women

Greater Noida: Armed robbers struck a group of eight people travelling to Bulandshahr in a vehicle on the Yamuna Expressway in the wee hours today, shooting dead a man and looting cash and jewellery. Four women, who were travelling in the car along with as many men, alleged that they were raped at gun point after they tried to resist the robbery bid.

