Apple will finally sell 'made in India' iPhones
Production is beginning at the company's plant in Bangalore, and Apple plans to start selling the smartphones in India within the next two weeks, the company said in a statement emailed to CNNMoney. Apple has chosen the four-inch iPhone SE for the initial rollout, a "small number" of which are being assembled at its new plant in India's tech capital.
