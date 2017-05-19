Andhra cops, Tamil Nadu auto plant hi...

Andhra cops, Tamil Nadu auto plant hit as India too comes under cyber-attack

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

There were also reports of the malware halting production at a Nissan-Renault Alliance plant on the outskirts of Chennai. , a telecom network in Spain, and government computer systems in Russia this weekend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur... May 13 Islam validates sin 1
News Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the... May 10 Last of the species 3
News If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c... May 6 Civility _ my cre... 6
News Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim... May 5 Faith 1
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Apr 22 Ye dogge 6
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... Apr '17 Banned Aid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,921 • Total comments across all topics: 281,043,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC