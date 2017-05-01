Anantnag bye-election: Election Commission cancels Lok Sabha bypoll...
New Delhi : The Election Commission on Tuesday cancelled the Anantnag Lok Sabha by-poll saying the situation not feasible to hold elections now. The by-election was to be held on April 12 but the EC postponed it to May 25, citing inputs by the Jammu and Kashmir government that law-and-order situation is not conducive.
