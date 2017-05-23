AGRANA Fruit expands into India throu...

AGRANA Fruit expands into India through acquisition

Austrian fruit ingredient company AGRANA Fruit, part of the AGRANA Group, has acquired a fruit processing plant from the Indian company Sai Krupa Fruit Processing Pvt. Ltd. Following the establishment of AGRANA Fruit India Private Ltd. last September and the acquisition of the facility from Sai Krupa, AGRANA Fruit has now expanded its production activities in Asia to a third territory, in addition to China and South Korea.

