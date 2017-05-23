Africa: India Calls for More Cooperation

Africa: India Calls for More Cooperation

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AllAfrica.com

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on African states to cooperate with his country in their development programmes to improve the lives of their people. "Many of the challenges we face are the same: Uplifting our farmers and the poor, empowering women and ensuring our rural communities have access to finance and building infrastructure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur... May 13 Islam validates sin 1
News Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the... May 10 Last of the species 3
News If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c... May 6 Civility _ my cre... 6
News Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim... May 5 Faith 1
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Apr '17 Ye dogge 6
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... Apr '17 Banned Aid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,818 • Total comments across all topics: 281,249,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC