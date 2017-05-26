8 killed, 16 injured after bus catche...

8 killed, 16 injured after bus catches fire in India

1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

At least eight people including a child were killed and 16 others suffered burn injuries after a passenger bus they were travelling in caught fire in eastern Indian state of Bihar, police said Friday. The moving bus caught fire on Thursday evening at Harnaut in Nalanda district, about 59 km south of Patna, the capital city of Bihar.

