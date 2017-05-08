4 killed, 5 injured in apartment fire in southern India
At least four people, including two children, were killed and five others sustained injuries in a fire at a residential complex in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu's capital Chennai Monday, a senior police official said. Some 15 vehicles in the parking lot of the apartment complex have also been gutted in the blaze, the official said.
