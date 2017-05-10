2 arrested after Nirbhaya-type gang-rape murder in Haryana; parents demand death penalty1 min ago

2 arrested after Nirbhaya-type gang-r...

2 arrested after Nirbhaya-type gang-rape murder in Haryana; parents demand death penalty

Rohtak/Chandigarh, May 13 In a savage gang-rape reminiscent of the 2012 Nirbhaya incident, a young woman from Haryana's Sonepat district was abducted, brutally raped and murdered, with her head and face smashed with a blunt object and crushed under the wheels of a vehicle. Two men, including her neighbour who was stalking her, have been arrested.

Chicago, IL

