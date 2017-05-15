15 Indian Maoists killed in 3 encount...

15 Indian Maoists killed in 3 encounters Says CRPF

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Star

At least 15 Maoist rebels were killed in five days by security forces in Chhattisgarh of India, the Central Reserve Police Force said on Tuesday. Photo: AFP At least 15 Maoist rebels were killed in five days by security forces in Chhattisgarh of India, the Central Reserve Police Force said on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sharia can't sanction triple talaq: Salman Khur... May 13 Islam validates sin 1
News Muslims will be beaten up and thrown out of the... May 10 Last of the species 3
News If not bothered with Mughal atrocities, don't c... May 6 Civility _ my cre... 6
News Pehlu Khan was targeted because he was a Muslim... May 5 Faith 1
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Apr 22 Ye dogge 6
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr '17 Humanspirit 1
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... Apr '17 Banned Aid 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,190 • Total comments across all topics: 281,087,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC