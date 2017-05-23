1 killed, dozens injured in caste violence in northern India
Police rushed forces to a north Indian town on Wednesday and arrested dozens of people to stop clashes that erupted when upper caste Hindus fired on Dalits belonging to the lowest rung of India's caste hierarchy. Police officer Aditya Mishra said one person was killed and dozens injured in the violence Tuesday.
