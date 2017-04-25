Youngest Indian chancellor bags Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Foundation award1 min ago

New Delhi [India], Apr 25 : The youngest ever chancellor of any university in the nation, Dileep K Nair, has added another feather to his cap of achievement after bagging the award for excellent performance in the field of education in Trivendurum, Kerala. The 38-year-old academician, who currently is the Chancellor of the North East Frontier Technical University in Arunachal Pradesh, received Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Foundation Kerala State award for the year 2016-17.

