Won't talk to separatists: Centre tells Supreme Court on Kashmir crisis
The apex court made it clear to the bar body that it would have to come out with suggestions after talking to all stakeholders. Government today told the Supreme Court it was ready to talk to recognised political parties in Jammu and Kashmir to resolve the crisis there but not with the separatists.
