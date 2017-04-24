Walmart to open 50 new stores in India

Walmart to open 50 new stores in India

The Times of India

Global retail giant Walmart will set up 50 new stores across India, including 10 in Telangana, over the next three to four years, a top company official said on Saturday. The US retailer signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Telangana government for the 10 stores.

Chicago, IL

