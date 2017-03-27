Unitech MD arrested for allegedly duping investors10 min ago

New Delhi, Apr 1 Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing has arrested the Managing Director of Unitech and another person for allegedly not developing a project despite receiving funds from investors, police said. "The accused, Ajay Chandra and Sanjya Chandra of Unitech, have been arrested for not developing a project, Anthea Floors, at Gurugram," a police officer said.

