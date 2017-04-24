Undertrial shot dead outside Delhi court5 min ago
New Delhi, Apr 29 An undertrial in a murder case was today shot dead allegedly by a person outside the Rohini district court. Rajesh was arrested by the Haryana Police in a murder case in December 2016, DCP Rishi Pal said, adding he was listed as a "bad character" in Bawana police station of the city.
