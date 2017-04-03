Under threat of arrest, Rakhi Sawant ...

Under threat of arrest, Rakhi Sawant to address media on Thursday

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing controversy over her arrest, TV and Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant has called a press conference on Thursday here to clarify the issue. While the Punjab Police on Tuesday denied Rakhi had been taken into custody following an arrest warrant issued by a court in Ludhiana, her spokesperson said she would surrender.

