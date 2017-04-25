Two killed as training aircraft crashes in Maharashtra

Local people standing around the wreckage of a trainee aircraft of NFTI that crashed in the village of Deori-Malagaon in Tirora tehsil of Gondia, Maharashtra on Wednesday. Photo - PTI Local people standing around the wreckage of a trainee aircraft of NFTI that crashed in the village of Deori-Malagaon in Tirora tehsil of Gondia, Maharashtra on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.