Two-and-a-half-year-old girl raped in Delhi12 min ago

New Delhi, Apr 20 In a shocking incident, a two- and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped by one of her neighbours for five-six days in south-east Delhi's Okhla Industrial Area, police said today, adding that the accused has been arrested. The accused, a 30-year-old casual labourer from Bihar, was arrested yesterday after the incident was reported to the police.

