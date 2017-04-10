Turnbull boards train of Indian growth

The strength of the relationship between Australia and India was on display when Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi rode three stops on the New Delhi metro. While Turnbull is a noted public transport enthusiast, the train adventure was highly unusual for Modi, who is believed to have last riden the metro in 2015.

Chicago, IL

