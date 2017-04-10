Trucks loses control, plows into crow...

Trucks loses control, plows into crowd, killing 20 in India

People stand at the site of an accident after a truck driver lost control and plowed into a group of protesting farmers in Yerpedu, in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, Friday, April 21, 2017. At least a dozen of those killed were electrocuted because the bus first hit an electricity pole causing high-tension wires to fall onto the crowd, police official Jaya Lakshmi said.

