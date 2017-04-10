Truck ploughs into Indian farmers, 14...

Truck ploughs into Indian farmers, 14 killed

18 hrs ago

BHUBANESWAR, India: Fourteen people were killed in India on Friday when a truck ploughed into a group of farmers who had gathered outside a police station, in what police said was an accident involving a drunk driver. The speeding truck rammed into an electricity pole before hitting the farmers, some of whom were electrocuted.

Chicago, IL

