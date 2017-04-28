Three soldiers killed in Indian Kashm...

Three soldiers killed in Indian Kashmir attack

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

SRINAGAR : Crowds of civilian protesters fought with government forces near an army garrison in Indian-administered Kashmir where militants earlier killed three soldiers. Police fired tear gas and live bullets into the air to try to break up the demonstrations after what one officer called "intense clashes".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Apr 22 Ye dogge 6
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... Apr 5 Banned Aid 1
News India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ... Apr 4 samijafri 1
News Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun... Apr 4 Rabbeen Al Jihad 10
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Mar 31 Vivek Golikeri 2
News India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg... Mar '17 tomin cali 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,968 • Total comments across all topics: 280,610,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC