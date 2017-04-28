Three soldiers killed in Indian Kashmir attack
SRINAGAR : Crowds of civilian protesters fought with government forces near an army garrison in Indian-administered Kashmir where militants earlier killed three soldiers. Police fired tear gas and live bullets into the air to try to break up the demonstrations after what one officer called "intense clashes".
