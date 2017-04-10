Three school children killed in Punjab accident7 min ago

Chandigarh, April 7 Three school children and the driver of their school bus were killed on Friday morning when a speeding jeep collided head-on with their vehicle in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab, police said. The victims died on the spot as the pick-up jeep, laden with potatoes, hit the driver's side of the school bus and virtually pierced through it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.